Wagon of goods train derails near Tamil Nadu's Bommidi

DHARMAPURI: An empty goods train transporting carriages to Jolarpet in Salem derailed near Bommidi on Monday. According to railway police, the incident happened due to the breaking of coupling, which holds two wagons together, due to stress.

Only one wagon derailed, and the train was successfully halted through the swift action by the pilot. Railway officials said that the incident was minor and services were not impacted. Only two trains were delayed – en route to Chennai and Mangaluru. The track was cleared for traffic in four hours.