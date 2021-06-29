3 killed, 1 critically injured as car rams into lorry

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR:Three people were killed and another was critically injured as a car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry from behind on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Ambur in Tirupathur district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Venugopal (26), his mother Vasundra Devi (45) and his nonagenarian grandfather Kannaiyar.

Venugopal’s father Chandramouli (64) sustained critical injuries.

According to police sources, the family, residents of Nanganallur in Chennai, was returning from Hosur in a car on Sunday after Venugopal’s engagement. The youth was on the wheels. Near Sengilikuppam, the vehicle lost control and rammed into a lorry from behind, said police sources.

Venugopal and Kannaiyar (94), who was seated in the front, were killed on the spot. Vasundra Devi was rescued and taken to Ambur government hospital where she succumbed.

Chandramouli was rescued and admitted to Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) in Adukkamparai, where his condition was said to be critical. Ambur Taluk police registered a case.

Car catches fire, seven escape

Seven people had a narrow escape as they got out of a car just minutes before it caught fire and was charred completely near Ambur on Sunday night. Police sources said that Ashraf Ullah was driving the car and his family members were travelling.

While nearing Devigapuram on the Chennai-Bengaluru NH, Ashraf noticed smoke emanating from the car and he suddenly pulled over. All in the car, including two men, two women, and three children, got out of the vehicle just before it caught fire.

The fire was brought under control and the passengers were taken to safety, the police sources said.