Bus services: Moderate occupancy on Day 1 as services resume in 27 TN districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the first day of resumption of bus services operated by State transport undertakings, a moderate number of commuters used the facility on Monday. These services have been resumed in 27 districts, with 50 per cent occupancy permitted. Night services were last operated on April 19, and all bus operations were completely suspended from May 17 on account of the lockdown.

Long-distance buses of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and mofussil services of the Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation ran with 40 per cent occupancy from Chennai on Monday, officials said.

“The seating capacity of mofussil buses is 56, and 28 commuters are allowed to travel. On an average, 20-22 commuters travelled in each bus. The buses were operated to various destinations in Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram and other Northern districts,” said a TNSTC official from the Villupuram division.

While the Villupuram division operated 650 buses from the MGR CMBT bus terminus in Chennai, the Salem and Kumbakonam divisions ran 200 buses. “There was not much demand for mofussil buses in the morning. However, buses to Tiruvannamalai, Kallakuruchi and Gingee were full. Advance reservation for SETC and TNSTC buses will resume soon,” the official added.