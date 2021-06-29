STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Bus services: Moderate occupancy on Day 1 as services resume in 27 TN districts

On the first day of resumption of bus services operated by State transport undertakings, a moderate number of commuters used the facility on Monday.

Published: 29th June 2021 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

SETC, TN buses, Tamil nadu state transport buses

SETC buses at Koyambedu bus stand.( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the first day of resumption of bus services operated by State transport undertakings, a moderate number of commuters used the facility on Monday. These services have been resumed in 27 districts, with 50 per cent occupancy permitted. Night services were last operated on April 19, and all bus operations were completely suspended from May 17 on account of the lockdown.

Long-distance buses of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and mofussil services of the Villupuram division of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation ran with 40 per cent occupancy from Chennai on Monday, officials said.

“The seating capacity of mofussil buses is 56, and 28 commuters are allowed to travel. On an average, 20-22 commuters travelled in each bus. The buses were operated to various destinations in Vellore, Ranipet, Villupuram and other Northern districts,” said a TNSTC official from the Villupuram division.

While the Villupuram division operated 650 buses from the MGR CMBT bus terminus in Chennai, the Salem and Kumbakonam divisions ran 200 buses. “There was not much demand for mofussil buses in the morning. However, buses to Tiruvannamalai, Kallakuruchi and Gingee were full. Advance reservation for SETC and TNSTC buses will resume soon,” the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bus services SETC Tamil Nadu
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp