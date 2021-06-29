Constables pool in money for kin of two policemen

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: In an act of goodwill, nearly 5,000 constables of the 2013 batch across the State pooled Rs 26 lakh with the help of social media to contribute to the families of two policemen who died in two different road accidents last year.

A cheque of Rs 14 lakh was handed over to the kin of Karthik, a native of Madathukulam in Tiruppur district, and Rs 12. 50 lakh was given to the kin of Ajitkumar, a native of Alagiyapandipuram in Kanniyakumari district on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, one of the constables, who did not wish to be named, said that the parents, wife and relatives of both Karthik and Ajitkumar were very happy after receiving the amount. “Everyone contributed starting from Rs 300. The parents of the two policemen feel proud that they have earned good-hearted friends to help others,” the constable added.