STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

HC restrains officials, individual from removing copper slag in Uppar river

Published: 29th June 2021 11:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Trucks transporting copper slag near Uppar stream in Thoothukudi (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday restrained officials and a private individual from removing copper slag allegedly dumped by Sterlite Copper plant in Uppar river in Thoothukudi.

A division bench of Justices TS Sivagnanam and S Ananthi ordered the injunction after it was informed that an appeal relating to the issue is pending before the Supreme Court.

"Whether or not the said waste is a hazardous, is yet to be determined by the top court. The waste should not be removed till then," the judges opined and adjourned the case hearing for three months.

The direction was issued in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by one SMA Pon Gandhimathi Nathan of Thoothukudi. Nathan alleged in his PIL that the slag was dumped by Sterlite copper smelter on the banks of Uppar river and the nearby land. It obstructed the river's course and led to floods in neighbouring villages in 2015, he added. Following a petition filed by him, the High Court Bench, in 2018, had directed the authorities to remove the slag from the area, but the order was not complied with, Nathan said.

Suppressing the said facts, one Leelavathy, owner of one of the aforementioned lands where the slag is dumped, recently obtained an order from the High Court to remove the slag for commercial purpose, Nathan alleged and approached the court. He wanted the court to restrain Leelavathy from removing the slag and sought a direction for the authorities to remove it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Uppar river Madurai Bench Sterlite Copper plant copper slag
India Matters
Data presented showed that while 34,940 patients had Covid-19, 26,187 or about 64.11% were co-morbid for diabetes (Photo | PTI)
85 per cent of black fungus cases in Covid patients: Data
Dr Eric Feigl-Ding
India was in dark on Delta variant: Dr Eric Feigl Ding
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
US announces USD 41 million additional COVID-19 assistance to India 
11-year-old Tulsi Kumari resorted to selling mangoes to fund her online education. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand girl sells 12 mangoes for Rs 1.2 lakh, buys smartphone for studies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp