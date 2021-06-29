Local body polls in nine TN districts, next battle for Dravidian majors

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The next major political battle between the DMK and AIADMK would be the rural local-body elections expected to take place in nine districts. Last week, the Supreme Court ordered that elections to rural local bodies in the remaining nine districts must be held by September 15.

During the term of the last AIADMK government, rural local body polls were conducted in all districts, except these nine, which included the newly created districts and those whose boundaries were altered due to the creation of the new districts. This was due to the legal issues caused by the new district boundaries. Polls for the urban local bodies, including the Chennai Corporation, is still bogged in a legal mire.

Political parties in the State are now busy charting out the poll strategies. Just three days after the Supreme Court verdict, the governing DMK convened a district secretaries’ meeting on June 25 to discuss the elections. It is learnt from DMK sources that the party leadership was keen on ensuring 100 per cent victory in the upcoming local body elections and DMK President MK Stalin instructed the respective district secretaries to identify potential candidates to bag all seats in the districts, where the elections are going to take place.

Seat-sharing trouble

Keeping its allies happy in the seat-sharing exercise will be a tough task for the DMK. One of the state functionaries of the Congress told Express: “In the Assembly election, we were given 25 seats, which is a little over 10 per cent of the total seats. But, we bagged 18 seats, which translates to 72 per cent hit. Hence, we expect at least 10 per cent of the union councillor and district councillor seats in the local body elections.”

At the same time, he expressed concern over the hard bargain and the big-brother attitude of DMK district secretaries during the last local body elections held in December 2019. He expressed his hopes that the state Congress unit will take steps to get at least 10 per cent of the seats by negotiating with the DMK leadership. Functionaries of the VCK too aired the same concern.

The other side of the isle

In the AIADMK camp, there is much confusion and turmoil. An AIADMK functionary from the central region said: “The AIADMK leadership dismissed Pugazhenthi for his remarks about PMK leader Dr Anbumani Ramadoss. It clearly shows that the leadership wants to continue the alliance with the PMK. But, we don’t see the same attitude from the PMK; it will be tough for us northern districts if there is no alliance with the PMK.”

Another AIADMK functionary said: “Though AMMK didn’t secure a considerable number of votes in the Assembly polls, it would be tough for us if they contested in local body elections as even single-digit vote shares can change the results in the local body election. Hence, our victory in the local body elections in some pockets depends on the AMMK’s decision.”

Meanwhile, BJP State President L Murugan recently said that the alliance for the Assembly election has expired. Hence, it is not clear whether the BJP will continue its alliance with the AIADMK in the upcoming local body elections.

