One dead, two injured as speeding car plunges off flyover near Pollachi

The speeding car rammed the parapet wall of the flyover when the driver lost control while taking a turn and fell into the premises of a house after hitting an electric pole

Published: 29th June 2021 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

The car that was badly mangled being towed away (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: One person was killed and two injured after the car in which they were travelling fell off a flyover at Vadakkipalayam near Pollachi early on Tuesday morning.

The speeding car rammed the parapet wall of the flyover when the driver lost control while taking a turn and fell into the premises of a house after hitting an electric pole. The compound wall of the house collapsed. Since the incident happened early in the morning, the inmates of the house were not injured as they were asleep, said police.

The deceased was identified as R Srikanth (34), the proprietor of a private photo and digital advertising firm in Coimbatore, residing at Studio Colony in Ramanathapuram. He, along with his friends R Karthikannan (27) of Coimbatore and S Gopinath (27) from Achipatti in Pollachi, had taken a room at a hotel in Pollachi on Monday night.

Early in the morning, the three had gone for a drive to R Ponnapuram and returned through Vadakkipalayam. At around 2.30 am, when they were returning, Srikanth who drove the car lost control while passing over the flyover.

Srikanth died on the spot due to severe head injuries, while the other two were spared from serious injuries as their airbags opened immediately. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital by locals, said police.

Pollachi taluk police registered a case and an investigation is underway, said police.

