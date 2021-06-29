STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One more case of Delta Plus variant detected in TN

One more person tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

Published: 29th June 2021 05:18 AM

People visiting Spencer Plaza after malls reopened on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: One more person tested positive for the Delta Plus variant of the coronavirus in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. So far, 10 cases of the variant have been detected in the State, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Speaking to the press at the Government Kilpauk Hospital after launching the Covid-19 vaccination drive for lactating mothers on Monday, he pointed out that one of these 10 people has died.

The contacts of these people are being tested, and all of them are doing fine, the minister said, adding that some of those who had the Delta Plus variant have now recovered; some are back to work, and one even got married after recovering.

Subramanian, along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan and other officials, also visited the Government Kancheepuram Headquarters Hospital and inquired about the health of 43 inmates (including seven adults) of a private orphanage in Uthiramerur who tested positive for Covid and were admitted to the hospital. The samples of these 43 people have been sent for genome sequencing to see if any of them was infected with the Delta Plus variant, the Health Minister said.

To prepare for a third wave, the State has readied 8,000 beds in all government hospitals, especially for paediatric cases, the minister said, adding that so far in Tamil Nadu, 20 children have lost both parents to Covid, and about 3,000 children have lost one parent to the disease. All these children will receive a compensation, he asserted.

Minister says...
