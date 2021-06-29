STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Operation to fix radio collar on jumbo halted

Forest Department has suspended operations to fix a radio collar on the tusker ‘Bahubali’ reportedly because the animal seems stressed.

Published: 29th June 2021 11:07 AM

Elephant

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Forest Department has suspended operations to fix a radio collar on the tusker ‘Bahubali’ reportedly because the animal seems stressed. Sources said that the operation is expected to resume after a week or ten days.          

According to sources, on the second consecutive day of the operation at the rear side of a private entertainment park near Mettupalayam, one of the veterinarians missed the dart aimed towards Bahubali at 7 am. Subsequently, the animal ran and entered inside the bushes.

A senior forest official said, “Even though the veterinarian administrated injection within 20-metre distance after spotting the tusker, the attempt failed. Also, the animal moved atop the hill and mingled with another herd due to which we were able to tranquilise him till 3 pm. As a result, we have decided to stop the operation for the next seven to ten days. The animal will get tired if we continue the operation tomorrow as he did not have enough food and water in the last two days.”     The official added, "Apart from Mettupalayam and Sirumugai forest range staff, other forest range staff have also been working to capture Bahubali. Five veterinarians and WWF team members will join us after seven or ten days. On the other hand, three Kumki elephants Kaleem, Mairyappan and Venkatesh will be maintained at the Mettupalayam depot.”

Meanwhile, a 75-year-old man was injured in a sloth bear attack on Monday and is undergoing treatment at Mudis estate hospital. The incident happened when Periyasamy, a security guard in Highforest, was heading to his duty around 7.15 am. Sources said that his left hand and a few fingers were injured but is out of danger.

