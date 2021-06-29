STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rumours feed vaccination hesitancy among tribals

Officials said that less than 10 per cent of the people in tribal villages usually come forward to get inoculated. 

Published: 29th June 2021

A woman receives a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass coronavirus vaccination held in a park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: While people in urban areas often wait several days to get vaccinated, tribals in hilly areas have been hesitant to get the jabs though they are easily available at special camps. Officials said that less than 10 per cent of the people in tribal villages usually come forward to get inoculated. 

The vaccine hesitancy is driven mainly by rumours. "They believe the vaccine would adversely affect their immune system and lead to deaths," said a Health Department official. For instance, only 57 of 600 adults in Mullankadu village in Boluvampatti block came forward to get vaccinated during a camp held two days ago. "Despite raising awareness by saying the advantages of the vaccine for nearly five hours, most refused to get the jabs," said N Kanagarani, Block Medical officer, Boluvampatti. "When questioned, they say that they will get vaccinated later if other beneficiaries do not face any side-effects." In another village, Nallurpathi, only 28 of 300 people got the jab. 

As part of an effort to vaccinate 3,838 people in 16 tribal hamlets in the Boluvampatti block, the Health Department has received 500 doses in the first phase.

"At the same time, people on the plains wish to get vaccines reserved for the tribal people," Kanagarani said.

Deputy Director of Health Services S Senthil Kumar said that the department was focusing on vaccinating tribals who wish to do so. "Meanwhile, we also raise awareness among tribal people about the importance of vaccination," he said.

