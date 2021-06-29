STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sasikala hoping to get support of AIADMK’s elderly leaders?

Two days ago, Sasikala called up Pulamaipithan, a close associate for AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, who penned many songs for MGR-starrers in the past.

CHENNAI: The tug of war between the AIADMK leaders and VK Sasikala is continuing and of late, she is concentrating on garnering the support of the elderly leaders of the party as well former MLAs, MPs and other functionaries. But former Minister Kadambur Raju said Sasikala can launch her own political party but cannot tour the State under the garb of the AIADMK. 

Two days ago, Sasikala called up Pulamaipithan, a close associate for AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, who penned many songs for MGR-starrers in the past. During her conversation, Sasikala recalled how people like Pulamaipithan contributed to the growth of the party in its formative stages. Echoing similar sentiments, the 85-year-old Pulamaipithan promised his support to Sasikala when she re-enters politics. 

On Monday, Sasikala rang up the family of AIADMK's first MP K Maya Thevar and enquired about his health. Meanwhile, former Minister Kadambur Raju, talking to reporters at Kovilpatti said, "Sasikala has been talking to AMMK functionaries and those who have been keeping themselves away from AIADMK. She is not contacting the office bearers of the party. Sasikala can launch a new political party but she cannot tour the State under the garb of the AIADMK."

