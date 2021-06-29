Savings worth over Rs 5 cr swindled from co-operative society in Gingee?

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Savings of more than 20 people amounting to over Rs 5 crore had allegedly been swindled in an alleged fraud at a primary agricultural co-operative society in Gingee taluk. The victims on Monday sought immediate intervention of district Superintendent of Police and District Collector to arrest the miscreants and recover their lost money.

People had deposited the life’s savings at the society in Satyamangalam here. A physically challenged widow’s aid fund, a father’s savings for his daughter’s wedding and a daily-wage worker’s family that saved their entire earnings were among the savings lost in the alleged fraud.

M Nehru (62), a farmer who holds two acres of land in Satyamangalam had saved Rs 5.05 lakh in the society for his 25-year-old daughter’s wedding. His daughter is working with an export company in Chennai. “The money was everything to me. I had saved it one year ago and now people have started coming seeking alliance. But, I don’t have the money now. I don’t know what to do,” wept Nehru.

Najma Nisha (45), a widow and physically challenged woman, had saved Rs 5 lakh in the society two years ago. “The money was partially got from the government aid and from my mother. That was the only source of money I had.”

According to S Sheik Khan Basha from Chetpet, “The co-operative society was not supposed to take money of value more than Rs 5,000 from us, which we were unaware of, in the past. We thought it was a safe point for us to save our money as it was a government entity. The society’s staff took the money from us and provided a fake bill which is much different from the original. Moreover, the savings scheme had expired in 2017, which yet we were unaware of. So for the past five. For six years, we kept depositing money until recently when the fake bills were rejected when we attempted to withdraw the money. Gradually so many people started appearing with the same issue.”