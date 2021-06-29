Stalin allocates Rs 100 crore to tackle third Covid wave

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday allocated Rs 100 crore from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to procure liquid oxygen for the government hospitals and create facilities at hospitals to tackle the possible third Covid wave.

A press statement issued by the government stated that a total of 353 crores have been received to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund till June 29.

From the fund, Stalin allocated Rs 100 crore to procure liquid oxygen for government hospitals and take preventive measures against the Corona third wave in the state.

The statement further said that the Chief Minister had already allocated Rs 166.40 crore so far to procure liquid oxygen, life-saving drugs, and other medical needs of the state.

