Tirupathur: Three killed, one critically injured as car hits lorry

By Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: Three people were killed and another was critically injured as a car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry from behind on Chennai-Bengaluru National Highway near Ambur in Tirupathur district on Sunday night. The deceased were identified as Venugopal (26), his mother Vasundra Devi (45) and his nonagenarian grandfather Kannaiyar.

Venugopal’s father Chandramouli (64) sustained critical injuries. According to police sources, the family, residents of Nanganallur in Chennai, were returning from Hosur in a car on Sunday after Venugopal’s engagement.