Tribal people demand ST community certificate 

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: President of Malaivaazh Makkal Pazhangudiyinar Malaikuravan Nalavurimai Sangam Sanjeevi submitted a petition at the collectorate seeking Scheduled Tribe community certificates for around 10 children.

Speaking to TNIE, the secretary of the association, K Velu, said that the third generation of their people was denied ST Malaikuravar community certificate. He also alleged that some officials demanded bribe from them for the certificates.