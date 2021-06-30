STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
11 beneficiaries under Tamil Nadu government's UTM scheme receive orders from CM

According to a press statement, out of 1.21 lakh petitions, 50,643 grievances were accepted and addressed. 

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday handed over the orders to 11 beneficiaries who submitted their grievance petition with ‘Ungal Thoguthyil Mudhalamaichar’.

According to a press statement, out of 1.21 lakh petitions, 50,643 grievances were accepted and addressed. Of them, 18,744 were related to social security and sought housing pattas, among other things. Besides, work order worth Rs 300 crore, including assistance to construct 7,311 houses under the rural development scheme, and 5,250 other work orders, were addressed earlier.

In addition to this, 184 people who sought jobs in the private sector were given job orders through an online job mela. Of the addressed 50,643 petitions, Chief Minister MK Stalin gave away the orders to 11 beneficiaries on Tuesday. Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu and Ungal Thoguthiyil Mudhalamaichar special officer Shilpa Prabhakar Satheesh also took part in the event.

New head for Construction Workers Welfare Board
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has reconstituted the Construction Workers Welfare Board and it has appointed Pon Kumar as the new chairperson of the board. According to a press statement, to care for the welfare of around 13 lakh construction workers, Chief Minister MK Stalin reconstituted the board. Following this, Pon Kumar has been named as its chairperson.

Besides, additional Chief Secretaries of municipal administration and water supply, finance, public works, principal secretaries of housing and urban development, highways and minor ports and others would also be members of the board. Principal engineers of Tamil Nadu Housing Board, representatives of CREDAI and bodies such as LPF, AITUC, CITU, INTUC and MLPF would also be members of the board.

Peter Alphonse is new TN minorities panel chief
Chennai: Former MLA and veteran Congress leader Peter Alphonse has been appointed as chief of the Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission. According to a press statement, Chief Minister MK Stalin has reconstituted the State Minorities Commission which was established during the erstwhile DMK-led State government in 1989 for the welfare of religious and linguistic minorities and safeguarding their interest.

Besides, to legitimise the commission, an Act was passed to make it a statutory body in 2010, when the DMK was in power.

GK Muralidharan, State general secretary of the Congress party, told Express, “It should be welcomed since the CM has set a good precedent, much like former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru who appointed Dr BR Ambedkar as a Union law minister despite him not being a Congressman.” 

