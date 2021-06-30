71 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the pipeline for Tamil Nadu in July

Omjasvin MD By

CHENNAI: A whopping 71 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are in the pipeline for Tamil Nadu in July from the Union government supply.

Addressing reporters here, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that the Union government would give 71 lakh doses to the state in different phases throughout the month.

“They were only supposed to send 42 lakh doses in June but they sent 50 lakh, due to Tamil Nadu’s better performance in vaccination,” the Health Minister said.

The Health Minister said the Union government has appreciated the vaccine drive in the state.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Health Department diverted an additional 2.5 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the Centre’s drug store in Periamet here.

“Normally, they send us vaccines in flight but now due to a shortage, they have allowed us to take vaccines from their drug store here,” Subramanian said.

As of today, Tamil Nadu has about 3.5 lakh doses and more doses are likely to come from July 2.

“The vaccine hesitancy in Tamil Nadu is decreasing and people are coming in huge numbers. We have also vaccinated a whole tribal hamlet in Krishnagiri,” he said.

The minister also inaugurated a vaccination camp of Apollo Hospitals. He said the hospital aims to vaccinate 50 lakh people across the country in July.

