STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cash for job scam: Aavin begins inquiry into 410 appointments

Besides, Aavin has also cancelled the two job notifications issued in December last year for filling 636 posts through direct recruitment, and said the application fee will be refunded.

Published: 30th June 2021 04:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 04:21 AM   |  A+A-

Scam

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of several complaints from milk societies and job seekers alleging irregularities and bribery in providing jobs through direct recruitment last year, Aavin has commenced an internal probe into the matter. Besides, Aavin has also cancelled the two job notifications issued in December last year for filling 636 posts through direct recruitment, and said the application fee will be refunded.

The internal probe is being conducted on the appointment of 410 persons in Aavin between January and June this year. The recruitment process for a few posts includes written exams and personal interviews, and some posts only have written exams. The recruitment was conducted for filling posts such as factory assistant, senior factory assistant, manager, general manager and others, in eight district cooperative milk producers’ unions in Madurai, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

KS Kandasamy, Managing Director of Aavin said, “We are scrutinising whether the appointments of 410 persons have been made in accordance with our by-laws.” A group of officials are also examining if there were any irregularities in the recruitment process in every stage.

The internal team will study whether mandatory administrative sanction was given by the Managing Director for filling posts in district unions, educational and technical qualifications of new joinees, authenticity of documents, whether community rotation was followed in each union, marks obtained in exams and interview fulfil the minimum standard prescribed in by-laws, and the mandatory time gap between notifications, written exam, interview, and results.

The complainants claimed that posts were given to those who paid bribes ranging from `10-40 lakh. According to them, irregularities in appointments include filling vacancies directly, submitting forged approval letters in the name of Managing Director, non-adherence to a minimum 15-day gap between job notification, written exam and results, lack of educational qualification, and low marks in written exams.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aavin job scam
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp