Cash for job scam: Aavin begins inquiry into 410 appointments

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In the wake of several complaints from milk societies and job seekers alleging irregularities and bribery in providing jobs through direct recruitment last year, Aavin has commenced an internal probe into the matter. Besides, Aavin has also cancelled the two job notifications issued in December last year for filling 636 posts through direct recruitment, and said the application fee will be refunded.

The internal probe is being conducted on the appointment of 410 persons in Aavin between January and June this year. The recruitment process for a few posts includes written exams and personal interviews, and some posts only have written exams. The recruitment was conducted for filling posts such as factory assistant, senior factory assistant, manager, general manager and others, in eight district cooperative milk producers’ unions in Madurai, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Tiruchy, Virudhunagar, Thanjavur, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

KS Kandasamy, Managing Director of Aavin said, “We are scrutinising whether the appointments of 410 persons have been made in accordance with our by-laws.” A group of officials are also examining if there were any irregularities in the recruitment process in every stage.

The internal team will study whether mandatory administrative sanction was given by the Managing Director for filling posts in district unions, educational and technical qualifications of new joinees, authenticity of documents, whether community rotation was followed in each union, marks obtained in exams and interview fulfil the minimum standard prescribed in by-laws, and the mandatory time gap between notifications, written exam, interview, and results.

The complainants claimed that posts were given to those who paid bribes ranging from `10-40 lakh. According to them, irregularities in appointments include filling vacancies directly, submitting forged approval letters in the name of Managing Director, non-adherence to a minimum 15-day gap between job notification, written exam and results, lack of educational qualification, and low marks in written exams.