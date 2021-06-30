STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ensure that homeless people are vaccinated against COVID-19, Madras High Court tells govt

The court was hearing a plea moved by a petitioner urging it to direct the authorities to ensure that the homeless and less privileged are protected against the virus by vaccination

Published: 30th June 2021 06:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2021 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Homeless people are vulnerable to COVID-19 and the state should vaccinate them on priority to contain the spread of the virus, observed the Madras High Court on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a plea moved by a petitioner M Muruganantha urging it to direct the authorities to ensure that the homeless and less privileged, like pavement dwellers without any identification cards, are protected against the virus by vaccination.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the state government's counsel P Muthukumar submitted that the state has initiated a programme to ensure that all such vulnerable persons are vaccinated as expeditiously as possible.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy concurred with the submission moved by the state.

The bench in its order said, "...all Corporations, Municipalities and Town Panchayats should be sensitized by the department to ensure that these vulnerable persons be regarded as candidates for immediate urgent vaccination since they stand more exposed than other citizens to contract the virus."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine Tamil Nadu
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp