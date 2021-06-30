STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-TN minister M Manikandan was not given sofa or AC in jail: DGP

This follows allegations that Manikandan was shifted to central prison after a surprise check found that a portable air conditioner and sofa-cum-bed was provided to him.

Published: 30th June 2021 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Former Tamil Nadu Minister M Manikandan

Former Tamil Nadu Minister M Manikandan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Sunil Kumar Singh said no preferential treatment was given to former minister M Manikandan as alleged at Saidapet sub-jail. He was responding to allegations that Manikandan was shifted to Puzhal central prison after a surprise check found that a portable air conditioner and sofa-cum-bed was provided to him.

The official told TNIE that he was shifted to Puzhal central prison in accordance with the procedures established since March 2020, the month the pandemic broke out.

“That person (Manikandan) was not shifted alone on Sunday but along with a batch of 50 people. This is a usual procedure,” the official clarified, explaining the procedures.

“No one is shifted directly to the central prison but kept in sub-jails for at least a week and made to undergo Covid test. The duration depends on the capacity in the prisons,” he added.

He quipped that sub-jails have poor facilities compared to central prisons and added that “even the jailor’s room in sub-jails will have only chairs. Most of the people want to go to central prison as it has canteen, WhatsApp video calls, among other facilities,” he added.

When asked about the veracity of the surprise check, the official said, “We have got vigilance teams and do so many confidential things. We cannot keep disclosing all of them. Without finding any proper evidence I cannot make any statement,” Singh said. Police personnel deployed near the Saidapet jail corroborated Singh’s statements. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Manikandan Saidapet sub jail Puzhal central prison Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services DGP Sunil Kumar Singh
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Uttarakhand High Court had reprimanded the state government for its lack of preparations in view of the third wave. (File Photo | AP)
COVID Mumbai: Sero survey finds 51% of kids exposed to infection in second wave
LeT commander, Pakistan accomplice killed in encounter in Srinagar
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp