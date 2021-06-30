Ex-TN minister M Manikandan was not given sofa or AC in jail: DGP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Sunil Kumar Singh said no preferential treatment was given to former minister M Manikandan as alleged at Saidapet sub-jail. He was responding to allegations that Manikandan was shifted to Puzhal central prison after a surprise check found that a portable air conditioner and sofa-cum-bed was provided to him.

The official told TNIE that he was shifted to Puzhal central prison in accordance with the procedures established since March 2020, the month the pandemic broke out.

“That person (Manikandan) was not shifted alone on Sunday but along with a batch of 50 people. This is a usual procedure,” the official clarified, explaining the procedures.

“No one is shifted directly to the central prison but kept in sub-jails for at least a week and made to undergo Covid test. The duration depends on the capacity in the prisons,” he added.

He quipped that sub-jails have poor facilities compared to central prisons and added that “even the jailor’s room in sub-jails will have only chairs. Most of the people want to go to central prison as it has canteen, WhatsApp video calls, among other facilities,” he added.

When asked about the veracity of the surprise check, the official said, “We have got vigilance teams and do so many confidential things. We cannot keep disclosing all of them. Without finding any proper evidence I cannot make any statement,” Singh said. Police personnel deployed near the Saidapet jail corroborated Singh’s statements.