Madurai collector initiates inquiry over burial of 1-year-old using fake documents

Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar has initiated an inquiry over the alleged burial of a one-year-old baby boy by an NGO using fake documents. 

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar has initiated an inquiry over the alleged burial of a one-year-old baby boy by an NGO using fake documents. The fake crematorium receipt that was doing rounds in social media stated that a one-year-old boy named Manickam who was allegedly under the care of Idhayam Trust died of Covid at the Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) on Tuesday. 

If one were to believe the receipt, the child would have been the first paediatric Covid victim at the GRH during the second wave and the second youngest. Notably, a three-day old newborn who died in August last year was the youngest Covid victim from Madurai, to die at GRH. 

Enquiries with GRH authorities revealed that no such infant was admitted at the hospital, as claimed in the crematorium receipt, both in Covid and non-Covid paediatric wards. Meanwhile, sources at the Thathaneri crematorium confirmed the crematorium receipt was fake.

According to the crematorium records accessed by TNIE, the receipt number stated in the fake receipt matched with the receipt issued by the crematorium on May 16. According to the original document, a 75-year-old named Ganesan who was under the care of the same NGO died of old age on May 16 and was cremated the same day.

The Chief Executive Director of Idhayam Trust GR Sivakumar was unavailable for comment.  The incident has raised suspicion over the background of the baby that was buried in the pretext of a Covid victim. Speaking to TNIE, Collector Aneesh Sekhar said, “An inquiry has been initiated.”

