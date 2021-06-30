Missing 11-year-old girl found dead with injuries in Tamil Nadu

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after a Class 6 girl went missing on Tuesday evening, she was found dead with injuries near a public toilet near Kalpakkam on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as G Picseetha, 11, from Vengambakkam village near Kalpakkam who was studying in Class 6 in a school in the locality.

Her father Ganesan owns a meat shop and she lives with two other siblings. According to the police, on Tuesday evening at around 5 pm, Picseetha had gone to an internet cafe to pay the electricity bill.

"After paying it, she had visited her father in his shop and left for home. However, Picseetha did not reach home until 7 pm and Ganesan who had reached home by then was worried and gathered the neighbors and relatives," said a police officer.

Later, Ganesan lodged a missing complaint at the Sadras police station. Police registered a case and launched a search for the missing girl.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, locals found the body of Picseetha in the bushes near a public toilet some distance from her house with injuries. Soon, the Sadras police arrived at the spot, retrieved the body and sent it for a post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital.

Investigations are on, said police.