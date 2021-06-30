STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serosurvey begins in Madurai, to start in Coimbatore

The State Health department’s third serosurveillance study commenced in Madurai district on Monday and is set to go on till July 5.

Published: 30th June 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 04:32 AM

By Express News Service

MADURAI/COIMBATORE: The State Health department’s third serosurveillance study commenced in Madurai district on Monday and is set to go on till July 5. The study will be conducted in various sites across the State. A total of 1,140 samples are to be lifted from 38 clusters in the district, said Deputy Director of Health Services Dr KV Arjun Kumar.

A serosurveillance study shows what percentage of the population has developed antibodies against Covid-19. As many as 30 samples are to be collected from each of the 21 clusters in rural areas and 17 clusters in the city, Kumar added. Accordingly, 630 samples will be drawn from rural areas and 510 from the city. The second serosurveillance study in Madurai district showed 19% of people had antibodies.

Meanwhile, officials from the Indian Council of Medical Research, along with the Coimbatore Health department authorities, are set to begin the fourth round of serosurveillance in the district on Wednesday. As in the previous rounds, officials will collect samples from 40 residents from 10 clusters of Coimbatore, including Muduthurai, Thimmanguthu, Sulur, Thudiyalur, Vellalore, and Perur Chettipalayam.

An official said the survey will also help understand the effectiveness of the disease-control methods adopted. “The presence of antibodies will indicate that people have developed immunity against Covid. The outcome of the third round of serosurveillance showed 22% of people had antibodies.

