TN govt can’t form panel on NEET sans SC nod: Madras HC

The court observed that the State cannot constitute a committee without the leave of the Supreme Court.

Published: 30th June 2021 04:38 AM

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered the State government to respond within a week on a plea moved by the BJP State unit seeking to quash its decision of forming a nine-member committee to study the impact of the NEET exam on students from socially backward classes. The court observed that the State cannot constitute a committee without the leave of the Supreme Court.

“There can be little room for the State to set up any committee for ascertaining whether the NEET-based admission process has prejudicially affected the socially backward students,” observed the bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy. “It is completely futile to set up a committee.. you have to obtain the leave of the Supreme Court, otherwise this exercise should stop,” the Chief Justice said before adjourning the hearing to Monday.

The issue pertains to a PIL moved by BJP State secretary, K Nagarajan, seeking to quash an order issued by the Tamil Nadu government on June 10, constituting a committee headed by Justice AK Rajan to study the impact of NEET.

Notice to be served for Centre TO indicate stance

The petitioner contended that the constitution of the ninemember committee is "arbitrary, illegal, unconstitutional and unreasonable", given the Supreme Court's 2017 order. During the hearing on Tuesday, State Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram argued that the constitution of the committee was a policy decision of the State, backed by the election manifesto of the ruling party and the demand of the people. The bench directed the notice be served to the Additional Solicitor General's office, for the Union government to indicate its stance on the issue.

