TN to get its first lab for genome sequencing at Dr MGR Medical varsity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will soon have its first laboratory for genome sequencing analysis of coronavirus, at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University campus, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday. Speaking to the press at the university, he explained that the existing lab on the campus would be developed to study variants of the coronavirus, especially the Delta Plus variant. This will be the State’s first lab for research on coronavirus variants.

The university already has a lab to study zika, chikungunya, dengue, AIDS and other viruses. It also conducts RT-PCR tests. As of now, coronavirus samples are sent to InSTEM, Bengaluru for genome sequencing. The Health Minister, along with Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan, inspected the lab at the university on Tuesday.

‘AIADMK should clarify its stand on NEET’

Regarding a writ petition filed by the BJP in the Madras High Court against the nine-member committee headed by former Judge AK Rajan, formed by the State government to study the impact of NEET on students from socially-backward classes, Subramanian said the AIADMK government, which is an ally with the BJP, should clarify its stand on NEET in Tamil Nadu.

The writ petition filed by the BJP only shows its double stand on NEET. Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami asks if the present government is for or against NEET, so he should now clarify his party’s stand. The DMK always opposed NEET, and now, the committee has been formed to study its impact on students. The AK Rajan committee has so far received over 86,000 complaints, the minister said. The committee will soon submit its report to Chief Minister MK Stalin. The State is also against the EXIT exam for undergraduate doctors, the minister added.