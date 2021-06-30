Kathapatti toll gate employee booked for stopping MLA's car 'without mask'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: MDMK MLA from Sattur constituency Dr AR Raguraman of Virudhunagar district lodged a complaint against a toll plaza employee for stopping his car without following any Covid norms in Kathapatti Toll Gate near Melur on Monday night.

According to police MLA Raguraman was on his way back from Thanjavur, when his car was stopped at toll gate counter-3 by one Sathish for not having enough money balance in his fast tag. Raguraman reportedly informed him that he was an MLA from Sattur constituency and showed his ID card but the employee refused to allow his car through the toll gate.

This reportedly caused an altercation between the duo. Based on complaint, the Melur police registered a case against Sathish under sections 341, 269 of the IPC and 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act for stopping the MLA’s car without following Covid norms and for not wearing a mask.