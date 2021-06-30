Wife of banker who died of alleged oxygen disruption seeks job

Antony Fernando By

Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The family members a private bank employee who was a Covid patient and died last week allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply have sought for solatium and ‘better’ job for his wife. G Rajesh (38), was admitted to Nagapattinam Government General Hospital on June 12 for Covid treatment, and he died on June 23.

His wife Subhashini alleged that his oxygen saturation plummeted from 90 per cent to 20 per cent, minutes after the supply was interrupted. However, doctors denied the allegation saying that there was no interruption in the supply and that the critically-ill patient died after his health condition deteriorated.

Collector A Arun Thamburaj, however, said the oxygen supply was ‘turned off’ briefly to prevent combustive accidents after a leak in the oxygen supply. Following media reports, the State Human Rights Commission took suo-motu cognisance of the issue and served a notice to the Director of Medical Education in Kilpauk in Chennai on June 25. Subhashini, an anganwadi worker, said she earned only Rs 8,000 now.