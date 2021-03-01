STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIMIM to contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu: Owaisi

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

Published: 01st March 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, informed party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday.

"We will contest Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu. Some of our candidates won in Gujarat local body polls. I'll be going to Rajasthan today to review and speak with party members. Our party workers are also working hard in Uttar Pradesh," Owaisi said.

The Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in the state.

When asked about the Indian Secular Front's (ISF) Abbas Siddiqui sharing the stage with the Left and Congress in a rally in Kolkata on Sunday, the AIMIM chief said he would speak about his party's strategy when the time is right.

ALSO READ | Cracks in Bengal Grand Alliance? ISF accuses Congress leader of acting as stooge of Trinamool, BJP

'Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil magar, log saath aate gaye aur kaarvan banta gaya'. I'll speak about it (party strategy in West Bengal) when the time is right," he said.

This comes ahead of the elections for 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal that will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance, and BJP in the fray.

Speaking about the Prime Minister getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine earlier in the day, Owaisi said, "It is essential for everyone to take the vaccine in order to protect ourselves from the coronavirus. By receiving the first dose today, PM Modi has told the country that they should take it as well."  

