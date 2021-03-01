STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vaccine drive: All set, says govt as elderly to get jab from Monday

According to the Health department, Tamil Nadu received a total of 23.77 lakh doses of vaccines, of which 21 lakh are of Covishield and 2.77 lakh are Covaxin.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Health department has sufficient doses of the Covid-19 vaccine for people above the age of 60 and those above 45 who have specified co-morbid conditions, officials of the department said on Sunday. People in these categories are set to get vaccinated from Monday.

“We have enough doses of the vaccine for them. People in these groups will have to register on the CoWIN 2.0 app tomorrow (Monday). But even if they can’t, they may walk in with their ID card for spot registration from 9 am,” Director of Public Health TS Selvavinayagam told Express.

At private hospitals, the vaccine is priced at `250, while it is administered free of cost at government hospitals. The CoWIN 2.0 app will be opened for the above-mentioned categories of people, besides the option of self-registration using Aadhaar, voter’s ID, driver’s licence, PAN card, or pension document with a photograph.

People who register in advance, or those who opt for walk-in registration or on-site group mobilisation — such as through a pension association, resident welfare associations, or employee associations — may receive the vaccine from Monday. Advocacy and mobilisation in rural and semi-urban areas will be promoted to ensure those who want to get the vaccine have access to it.

