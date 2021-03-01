COVID-19: Travellers visiting Coimbatore to self-quarantine for seven days

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With a spike in the number of cases in neighbouring Kerala, the district health department has advised travellers visiting the city to self-quarantine for seven days.

Sources said Coimbatore was currently recording less than 50 Covid-19 cases per day.

Deputy Director of Health Service G Ramesh Kumar said the travellers from Kerala and Maharashtra will undergo thermal screening at the district borders of Coimbatore.

Similarly, they will have to self-quarantine themselves for seven days and visit the nearest health facility in case of any symptoms.

He also asked the students coming from Kerala for educational purposes to adhere to government-issued protocols.