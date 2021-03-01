DMK-Congress alliance stronger now, says P Chidambaram

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: Claiming that DMK-Congress ties have become stronger compared to that at the time of Parliamentary elections in 2019, former Union Minister P Chidambaram expressed his hope that the alliance would win the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing the media in Karaikudi, Chidambaram said that many felt the DMK-Congress alliance was weak during the time of parliamentary elections, but the results had proved it wrong. He said that the people of the State have been watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for long and they are well aware of how they changed their colour. “BJP is toxic for the State and the people will not allow them to mark their footprints here,” he said.

Citing the example of Puducherry, Chidambaram said that BJP aims at using its power and money in the elections. “They won’t win the elections, but will buy the elected candidates later,” he alleged. The former union minister said that the formation of the third front will be indirectly helpful for the BJP-alliance.

Vanniyar quota enters gazette

The State government on Friday issued a gazette notification for providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars in education and employment within the MBC quota. Based on assent given by State Governor, secretary to Government C Gopi Ravikumar issued the gazette notification.