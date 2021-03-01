STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK-Congress alliance stronger now, says P Chidambaram

Citing the example of Puducherry, Chidambaram said that BJP aims at using its power and money in the elections.

Published: 01st March 2021 04:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 04:02 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader P Chidambaram

Congress leader P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA:  Claiming that DMK-Congress ties have become stronger compared to that at the time of Parliamentary elections in 2019, former Union Minister P Chidambaram expressed his hope that the alliance would win the upcoming Assembly polls. 

Addressing the media in Karaikudi, Chidambaram said that many felt the DMK-Congress alliance was weak during the time of parliamentary elections, but the results had proved it wrong. He said that the people of the State have been watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for long and they are well aware of how they changed their colour. “BJP is toxic for the State and the people will not allow them to mark their footprints here,” he said. 

Citing the example of Puducherry, Chidambaram said that BJP aims at using its power and money in the elections. “They won’t win the elections, but will buy the elected candidates later,” he alleged. The former union minister said that the formation of the third front will be indirectly helpful for the BJP-alliance. 

Vanniyar quota enters gazette
The State government on Friday issued a gazette notification for providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyars in education and employment within the MBC quota. Based on assent given by State Governor, secretary to Government C Gopi Ravikumar issued the gazette notification.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Chidambaram DMK-Congress alliance Tamil Nadu polls
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp