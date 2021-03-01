STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Puducherry CM Narayanasamy threatens Amit Shah with defamation suit after corruption allegation

"If he doesn't prove it, he has to apologise to the nation and to the people of Puducherry. I challenge him to prove it," he said.

Published: 01st March 2021 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

Former Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

PUDUCHERRY: Former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday threatened to file a defamation lawsuit against Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the latter accused him of misappropriating Rs 15,000 crore sent by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the union territory.

"Home Minister Amit Shah said that PM Modi sent Rs 15,000 crores to Puducherry and I took a cut and gave part of the money to the Gandhi family. This is a very serious allegation against me. If he doesn't prove it, I will file a criminal defamation suit against him for giving a false statement to damage my image and that of the Gandhi family," the Congress leader said.

He further demanded an apology to him and the people of the UT if Shah did not substantiate the allegations.

"If he doesn't prove it, he has to apologise to the nation and to the people of Puducherry. I challenge him to prove it," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Home Minister lambasted Narayanasamy's government and alleged that he was engaged in rampant corruption in Puducherry.

"At least 15,000 crore was sent by the Central government for the development of the Union Territory. The Chief Minister took a cut and gave part of the money to the Gandhi family," he said while addressing a rally in the UT.

ALSO READ: Stalin hits back at Amit Shah for 'corruption' charge; accuses BJP of siding with 'corrupt' AIADMK

Narayanasamy also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the chaotic episode in the union territory and alleged that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was responsible for the toppling of the government.

He further slammed present governor Tamilisai Soundarajan, saying that the situation worsened after she was appointed.

"Former Governor Kiran Bedi was appointed as Lieutenant Governor by the Prime Minister with the President's nod. Daily she used to return, delay and reject our files. She constantly spoke against our government. Home Minister Amit Shah rejected whatever we sought for the good of our state. We protested and after Kiran Bedi was changed, Tamilisai Soundarajan took charge. After she came, the government was toppled in a much more speedy manner," Narayanasamy said.

"BJP leaders came from Chennai and camped in Puducherry and took money bags with them and bought our MLAs. The minister next to me, Namachivayam was in touch with the BJP for the last one year before he joined. Amit Shah led to the toppling of the Puducherry government. He offered Income tax exemption," he alleged.

"Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MLA Venkatesan was also threatened and made to join the BJP, he added.

Earlier on February 23, President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of ministers.

The resignations were submitted after the Narayanasamy-led Congress government lost the floor test held in Puducherry Assembly.

Assembly Speaker VP Sivakolundhu announced that the Chief Minister has failed to prove his majority and adjourned the house sine die.

Polling for 30 assembly seats in Puducherry will be held on April 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced.

