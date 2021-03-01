STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maintenance should be granted from date of application: Madras HC

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently held that the right to claim maintenance must date back to the date of filing of the application and not the date of passing of the order.

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court recently held that the right to claim maintenance must date back to the date of filing of the application and not the date of passing of the order. Justice K Murali Shankar made the observation in a revision petition filed by one Mohamed Nisha Banu challenging a lower court's order directing her husband to pay Rs 5,000 as maintenance to her. She stated that though she had filed the application for maintenance in 2014, the magistrate ordered her husband to pay maintenance from the date of passing the order -- July 7, 2017 -- instead of the date of application. Banu also wanted enhancement of the maintenance amount.

Justice Shankar, who heard the petition, noted that there is no provision in the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, or the Hindu Adoption and Marriage Act specifying the date from which the maintenance should be awarded. Moreover, Section 125 (2) of CrPC also contemplates that the magistrate may award maintenance from either date, he cited.

However, due to divergent orders passed on the issue, the Supreme Court had recently clarified that it would be appropriate to grant maintenance from the date of application, the judge pointed out. "The right to claim maintenance must date back to the date of filing the application, since the period during which maintenance proceedings remained pending is not within the control of the applicant," he held and directed Banu's husband to pay maintenance from the date of application. However, he did not interfere with the magistrate's order as far as the enhancement of maintenance amount is concerned.

