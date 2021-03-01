MCC: ECI restricts issuance of government order

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To ensure that no department secretary issues any more government orders one or two days after the elections are notified and make it seem like it was issued earlier, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Friday directed all secretaries to draw a line after the last entry in the G.O.

Register, and send the page photocopy to his office within two hours of the election notification. This directive has, however, proved a roadblock for the AIADMK government that announced two loan waiver schemes just ahead of the election date declaration.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami had assured waiver of jewel loans up to six sovereigns availed by farmers and the poor from State cooperative banks, and loans taken by members of women self-help groups from State cooperative banks and societies.

