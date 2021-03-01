MP Su Venkatesan denounces Centre for Hindi communique

By Express News Service

MADURAI: In his letter to Union Ministry of Culture, Madurai MP Su Venkatesan has condemned the Central government for issuing official communications in Hindi to representatives from Tamil Nadu and other non-Hindi speaking states.

“I was ‘fortunate’ enough to understand the numerals in the letter and from the format enclosed, which was in English. I assume the letter is for asking MPs to make recommendations for “Gandhi Peace Prize,” said Venkatesan.

Time and again MPs from the State had lodged protests that communications to representatives from Tamil Nadu should not be in Hindi as it is in violation to the Official Languages Act and orders issued by the Central government itself.

“The communications from other ministries were in Hindi too but it is particularly disheartening to receive a letter from the Union Ministry of Culture as it is expected to understand the multilingual and multi-cultural heritage of the nation,” he pointed out.

Venkatesan said, “It may be resorted repeatedly with a hope that MPs of these states would become tired and reconcile to it. But I want to strongly state that TN has a unique history of fighting such attempts.”