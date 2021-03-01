Tamil Nadu elections: DMK inks pacts with IUML, MMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday inked poll pacts with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the State.

As per the agreements, the IUML will contest in three assembly seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, while the MMK will contest in two seats.

The DMK’s seat-sharing committee, led by former union minister TR Baalu, held the first round of talks with leaders of both parties on Sunday. On Monday evening, the leaders of the IUML met with the DMK panel at the Anna Arivalayam, the Dravidian major’s headquarters, and finalised the agreement.

Addressing reporters, IUML’s national president KAM Kadher Mohidheen said the party was allocated three seats as the DMK has to allocate seats to other allies as well. “The IUML will contest in our own symbol as it is a recognised national party” he added.

MMK president JH Jawahirullah, meeting reporters after finalising the poll pact, said that two seats were allocated to the party. “But we have not yet decided under which symbol our party candidates will contest,” he said.

Both parties were part of the DMK’s alliance in the 2016 assembly elections as well. In that election, the IUML contested in five assembly constituencies and won one seat. The MMK contested in four constituencies but did not win any seats.

Meanwhile, a team of MDMK leaders led by Mallai Sathya, deputy general secretary of the party, met with the DMK seat-sharing committee. It is expected that the seat-sharing arrangement with MDMK will be finalised on Tuesday.