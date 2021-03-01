STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu elections: DMK inks pacts with IUML, MMK

As per the agreements, the IUML will contest in three assembly seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, while the MMK will contest in two seats.

Published: 01st March 2021 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday inked poll pacts with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the State. 

As per the agreements, the IUML will contest in three assembly seats as part of the DMK-led alliance, while the MMK will contest in two seats.

The DMK’s seat-sharing committee, led by former union minister TR Baalu, held the first round of talks with leaders of both parties on Sunday. On Monday evening, the leaders of the IUML met with the DMK panel at the Anna Arivalayam, the Dravidian major’s headquarters, and finalised the agreement. 
Addressing reporters, IUML’s national president KAM Kadher Mohidheen said the party was allocated three seats as the DMK has to allocate seats to other allies as well. “The IUML will contest in our own symbol as it is a recognised national party” he added.

MMK president JH Jawahirullah, meeting reporters after finalising the poll pact, said that two seats were allocated to the party. “But we have not yet decided under which symbol our party candidates will contest,” he said. 

Both parties were part of the DMK’s alliance in the 2016 assembly elections as well. In that election, the IUML contested in five assembly constituencies and won one seat. The MMK contested in four constituencies but did not win any seats. 

Meanwhile, a team of MDMK leaders led by Mallai Sathya, deputy general secretary of the party, met with the DMK seat-sharing committee. It is expected that the seat-sharing arrangement with MDMK will be finalised on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu polls IUML DMK MMK
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp