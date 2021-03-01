STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till March 31, offices asked to stagger work hours

The second phase of vaccination will begin from Mondy in the state, with people over the age of 60, and those over 45 but with co-morbidities, in line to get the shot

Published: 01st March 2021 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend it's existing COVID restrictions and statewide lockdown till March 31. This will mean that office, shops, and industrial and commercial establishments will continue with staggered working hours.

Authorities have not brought in any new rules but have listed out advisories issued by the Centre. Police and municipal authorities have been directed to ensure that the use of face masks in public and social distancing is strictly maintained.

The second phase of vaccination will begin from Mondy in the state, with people over the age of 60, and those over 45 but with co-morbidities, in line to get the shot.

Vaccinations will be free of cost at government-run facilities and be capped at ₹ 250 per dose in private hospitals and clinics.

Tamil Nadu recorded 479 fresh coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8.51 lakh and the toll to 12,496, the health department said on Sunday.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 490 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,35,024, leaving 4,022 active cases in the state.

Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections with 182, taking the total to 2,35,532 till date.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,153 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu lockdown Tamil Nadu COVID cases Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp