Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till March 31, offices asked to stagger work hours

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend it's existing COVID restrictions and statewide lockdown till March 31. This will mean that office, shops, and industrial and commercial establishments will continue with staggered working hours.

Authorities have not brought in any new rules but have listed out advisories issued by the Centre. Police and municipal authorities have been directed to ensure that the use of face masks in public and social distancing is strictly maintained.

Lockdown period extended further for one more month till March 31 @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/aBymxEWX15 — T Muruganandham (@muruga_TNIE) February 28, 2021

The second phase of vaccination will begin from Mondy in the state, with people over the age of 60, and those over 45 but with co-morbidities, in line to get the shot.

Vaccinations will be free of cost at government-run facilities and be capped at ₹ 250 per dose in private hospitals and clinics.

Tamil Nadu recorded 479 fresh coronavirus cases and three more deaths, taking the overall caseload to 8.51 lakh and the toll to 12,496, the health department said on Sunday.

Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 490 people being discharged, taking the cumulative number to 8,35,024, leaving 4,022 active cases in the state.

Chennai accounted for the maximum number of infections with 182, taking the total to 2,35,532 till date.

The metropolis also accounted for a little over one-third of the COVID-19 fatalities at 4,153 deaths.