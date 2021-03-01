STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu polls: Parties concerned over long gap between polling and counting

Giving up the idea of introducing postal ballots for 80-plus voters, stringent measures for checking cash for votes were some of the issues raised during the all-party meeting convened by the CEO

Published: 01st March 2021 10:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Representatives of many political parties in Tamil Nadu on Monday expressed concern over the long gap between polling and counting in the state and urged Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo to reduce this gap. Giving up the idea of introducing postal ballot facilities for 80-plus voters and stringent measures for checking cash for votes were some of the issues raised by political parties during the all-party meeting convened by the CEO.

Pollachi V Jayaraman of the AIADMK said the EC should make clear what steps are being taken to prevent 80-plus voters who vote from their residences from not coming to the polling booths too. The changes, if any, done in the nomination forms, Form A and Form B, should be intimated to political parties. He said the CEO assured that a special campaign would be conducted for two days to issue identity cards to the new voters. The CEO also said arrangements have been made for voters to download the voter identity cards online.

RS Bharathi (DMK) said, “During the last Assembly elections, Rs 570 crore was seized in container lorries. A CBI inquiry was ordered into this but nothing has been found so far. Similarly, no action has been taken regarding the distribution of Rs 89 crore in the RK Nagar by-election.” He alleged that many officials were being transferred by issuing backdated orders. This should be checked immediately. Similarly, backdated orders were being issued for the appointment of office-bearers. Issue of these orders should be stopped immediately, he said.

“In Bihar, postal ballots were misused to capture power. In Tamil Nadu, DMK MLA R Appavu was defeated over postal ballots and the case is pending in court till now. So, there are possibilities for shortcomings in the postal ballots for 80-plus voters. So, the system should not be introduced in Tamil Nadu,” Bharathi added.

He also pointed out that the long gap between the polling and counting dates in Tamil Nadu was unnecessary now though it was agreeable during the parliamentary elections. “The political situation among the five states going for polls is entirely different. A uniform counting date for parliamentary elections is understandable. But now it is unnecessary and this will give room for irregularities,” he said. Further, now it is being reported that the counting will be taking place at a common location in all districts. This should also make the process difficult, he said.

NCP state president GP Sarathy wondered why the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have been fixed so early. Why are elections being held in West Bengal in the last phase where the law and order situation is not satisfactory and why has Tamil Nadu been chosen for the first phase where the law and order situation is satisfactory, he asked. For about one month, EVMs have to be protected and political parties should also keep vigil over them, he added.

Santhosh Kumar, the advocate, representing the DMDK, said so far, FIRs have been filed regarding cash for votes. But the status of these cases filed during the past elections is not known. The EC should clarify whether any punishment has been awarded or any candidate been disqualified in this regard. People should not be affected while the flying squads check the vehicles. The lookalike symbols of the Murasu symbol of the DMDK should be barred for this election to avoid confusion, he added.

SK Nawaz of Congress said a separate queue for senior citizens should be allowed during the polling. Nominations of persons with criminal backgrounds should be rejected at the first stage itself (while accepting them), he said.

Balachandran and Paul Kanaraj of the BJP said, “There is a rule that the criminal antecedents of the candidates should be publicized through newspapers and television channels. There is no use in publishing them in newspapers that have very little circulation and channels that have lesser viewership. So, the EC should clarify this.”

All India Trinamool Congress representative Kalaivanan too demanded that the gap between the polling and counting be reduced drastically in Tamil Nadu. Veerapandian of the CPI said election rules should be implemented without any bias for all -- whether it is the Prime Minister or Union Home Minister. In Bihar, the EC rules were violated and similar violations should not be allowed in Tamil Nadu, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TN Elections Tamil Nadu DMK AIADMK Tamil Nadu polls
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp