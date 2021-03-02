Amit Shah asked to reconsider renaming Vellalar group

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vels Group of Educational Institutions Chairman and representatives of Vellalar community Isari Ganesh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday and submitted a memorandum urging him to reconsider renaming of seven sub-sects of Scheduled Castes as Devendrakula Vellalar.

Recently, the Centre introduced a Bill in Lok Sabha to carry out the renaming of these sub-sects and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the ensuing session of Parliament, the Bill would be passed.

The representation submitted on behalf of the World Vellalar Association addressed to the Prime Minister took strong exception to the decision to rename the seven sub-sects of the SCs as Devendrakula Vellalas.



hey said Vellala/Velaala community people are known by the titles in Tamil Nadu from time immemorial and that they constitute 2.70 crore population spread across the State.The representation said renaming would lead to inter-community conflict of interests and, law and order issues between the two different communities.