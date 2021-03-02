‘Clarity soon on AIADMK-BJP agreement’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The seat-sharing talks between AIADMK and BJP continued on Monday. AIADMK Deputy Coordinators R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy and senior Ministers, SP Velumani and P Thangamani, are holding talks with BJP State president L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, organisation secretary Kesava Vinayakam and vice president K Annamalai. The talks went on for a few hours. Sources said the BJP might be given 22 seats and Kanniyakumari constituency, the exact position will be made clear soon.

Speaking to the media, L Murugan reiterated that his party would be sending “legislators in double digits” to the Assembly this time. Denying reports that seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK were dragging, Murugan said a clarity might emerge in a day or two.

Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters, Murugan declined to divulge details. Meanwhile, AIADMK top brass Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam held discussions with the party’s senior functionaries at the party headquarters. The discussions lasted around 75 minutes. Later, Panneerselvam left for Periyakulam and is likely to return on Tuesday.