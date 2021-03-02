Demand for Pollachi as new district strengthens

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: With elections around the corner, calls to bifurcate Coimbatore and create a new district with Pollachi as headquarters grows louder from a wide section of society. Residents have erected banners at several places in the town for their demand and contend that a new district would further development of the region.

Their argument has not gone unnoticed. Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly ‘Pollachi’ V Jayaraman told TNIE that the demaCOIMBATORE: nd would be included in AIADMK’s poll promises. “It is a decades-old dream of the people of Pollachi to see the town as district headquarters. If Pollachi is made a district, industrial activities will boom,” he said.

The dream almost materialised in 2006, when former chief minister J Jayalalithaa tried to carve out Pollachi as district. But AIADMK lost the elections. Pointing out that Pollachi was declared a ‘Town of Export Excellence’ for coir and its products by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry last year, Jayaraman said the creation of a new district would further boost the sector.