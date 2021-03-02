Elephant killed in fight with another jumbo near Gudalur

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE/TIRUPUR: A 15-year-old male elephant was found dead near a stream at the Bitharkadu forest range in Gudalur forest division in the Nilgiris district on Monday. The postmortem results revealed that the animal could have died three days ago in a fight with another male elephant. The forest department received a tip-off about the carcass lying in an old cardamom plantation in field number 14 at Sussex Estate on Monday morning. A team led by Bitharkadu range officer C Manokaran carried out an investigation.

“The animal had a deep tusk injury mark on his stomach and near the neck and we suspect that the animal could have had a fight with another male elephant three days ago. It could have died due to excessive blood loss. The place where the animal was found dead is only 200 metres away from the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR). The animal could have fought inside the reserve,” said Range Officer C Manokaran.

30 peafowl poisoned?

Carcass of 30 peafowl were found in a decomposed state in a farmland at Sundakkampalayam in Uthukuli on Saturday evening. Speaking to TNIE, Assistant Conservator of Forest (Tirupur) K Ganesh Ram said, “We have taken samples and sent them for tests.”