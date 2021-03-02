HC dismisses NHAI plea on Walajahpet

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Monday refused to vacate the stay directing NHAI to collect only 50 per cent of toll fee on Maduravoyal-Walajahpet stretch and dismissed the review applications moved by Highways Department.The court observed that the plea lacked merits and substance, and no factual or legal grounds had been made to review the order.Earlier, censuring the national highway between Maduravoyal and Walajapet, the court penalised the NHAI and directed to collect only 50 per cent of the user fee in the two toll plazas.