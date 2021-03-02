High Court adjourns plea moved by RS Bharathi

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned a plea moved by DMK MP RS Bharathi alleging discrepancies in the names and contact numbers of returning officers and assistant returning officers notified by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for each of the constituencies. The ECI, in its submissions made in the Court, said that the website will be updated by Monday evening with details of all the new returning officers and assistant officers.

The court, recording the submissions, adjourned the plea to Wednesday, allowing the petitioner to scrutinise it. RS Bharathi stated in his petition that several returning officers, who were notified by the ECI in February were replaced by the State government recently and this sort of practice does not reflect constitutional morality. The petitioner also said that in several places, the returning officers are being trained for electoral duty.

However, in some localities, the transfer of officials by the State infringes upon the autonomy of the election commission, which is bestowed by the Constitution, interfering with the free-and-fair electoral process.

Following this, the counsel of EC submitted before the first Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy that the website, in its entirety, will be updated by Monday evening. It also added that only those officers who were holding posts for over three years were transferred and the new list of officers will be updated on the website soon. The Court then adjourned the plea to Wednesday.