STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Midday meal scheme for school students in Puducherry revived after a year

Even though schools started functioning for half a day since January 4, midday meals were not served

Published: 02nd March 2021 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Lt Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundarajan tasting the midday meals served to students in Government High school, Kalitheerthlkuppa on Tuesday (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Midday meals for school students here were revived after a year following their suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though schools started functioning for half a day since January 4, midday meals were not served.

The School Education department was providing food security allowance and rice to students in lieu of midday meals from September 15. Now, with schools to function for a full day from Wednesday, the midday meal scheme has been revived.

Puducherry Lt. Governor (acting) Tamilisai Soundararajan along with her advisors on Tuesday visited the Government High School at Kalitheeralkuppam in rural Puducherry.

The LG inspected the midday meal programme at the school and tasted the food served to the students and also asked them how it was. She found the food nutritious and satisfactory. She also checked the cleanliness of the kitchen, stock reserves and its quality.

Under the midday meal scheme, lunch is provided to around 70,000 students of the UT.

Later, she also participated in a Covid awareness programme organized by the health department on the Beach road in the evening.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry Midday meals
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp