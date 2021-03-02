Midday meal scheme for school students in Puducherry revived after a year

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Midday meals for school students here were revived after a year following their suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Even though schools started functioning for half a day since January 4, midday meals were not served.

The School Education department was providing food security allowance and rice to students in lieu of midday meals from September 15. Now, with schools to function for a full day from Wednesday, the midday meal scheme has been revived.

Puducherry Lt. Governor (acting) Tamilisai Soundararajan along with her advisors on Tuesday visited the Government High School at Kalitheeralkuppam in rural Puducherry.

The LG inspected the midday meal programme at the school and tasted the food served to the students and also asked them how it was. She found the food nutritious and satisfactory. She also checked the cleanliness of the kitchen, stock reserves and its quality.

Under the midday meal scheme, lunch is provided to around 70,000 students of the UT.

Later, she also participated in a Covid awareness programme organized by the health department on the Beach road in the evening.