One day in Puducherry CM chair: Tamilisai explains

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: When the elected government is away, the administrators will play... or in this case, work. In an unprecedented action, Lt-Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday occupied the Chief Minister’s chair in the Cabinet room of the Assembly. She conducted a review meeting with her advisors, Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar and senior officials. This is the first time that a Lt- Governor has used the Cabinet room attached to the Chief Minister’s office in the Assembly during President’s rule.

When asked about it, Tamilisai said that since the Union Territory is under President’s rule, the meeting was conducted for the welfare of the people in a place meant for providing good governance to the public. “The place is meant for devising schemes for people and implementing them. There is no other reason for this,” said the L-G, who holds a sprawling office-cum-residence in Raj Nivas. She reviewed the ongoing projects, Covid vaccine works, etc.