Plea to hike cash transport limit up to Rs 15 lakh quashed by Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday dismissed a petition by the Coimbatore Corporation Contractors’ Welfare Association seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to permit them to carry up to Rs 15 lakh, depending on the revenue, during the model code of conduct.

The petition, submitted before the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, stated the contractors had to pay wages once a week, and will have no other document but for the cash withdrawal receipt from the bank.

Hence, it is just and necessary that the ECI makes an exemption, by allowing contractors with a turnover of at least Rs 2 crore, Rs 5 crore, Rs 10 crore to carry Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh, respectively, and those having turnover above Rs 10 crore to carry Rs 15 lakh.However, the counsel for the ECI contended that it would permit people to carry more than Rs 50,000 if they could prove that it was meant for business or other legal purposes.