Stalin’s vision for TN to top every department

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Monday declared that the party would release its vision for the State to become number one in all departments, in the next 10 years. Party chief MK Stalin, speaking to reporters, said he would be releasing a document of his vision for the State’s development, at a public meeting in Tiruchy on March 7. “We have drafted a project hoping to help all State departments become the best in 10 years’ time. It is my responsibility to implement the project,” he said.