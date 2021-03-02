STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Step-by-step guide to register for Covid-19 vaccination

As the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on Monday, here's how those who are willing to take the jab can register for it

Published: 02nd March 2021 04:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 04:05 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Besides Covaxin, Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is the other vaccine being administered in the country. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

As the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on Monday, here's how those who are willing to take the jab can register for it

To register, log on to www.cowin.gov.in

Go to ‘register yourself’ option on the page

Enter valid mobile number. Click the 'OTP' button

OTP is sent to phone number via SMS

Enter the OTP and click the 'verify' button

Once the OTP is validated, the page to register for vaccination appears

Enter the details required on the page

Details required are photo ID proof, photo ID number, name, year of birth, gender, and comorbidities, if any

Enter all the details of the individuals to be included and then click the 'add' button

The registered person can add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking 'add more' button at the bottom right side of the page

Once the registration is completed, the system will show the account details

The beneficiary will receive a confirmation message on successful registration

Once the details are entered, click the 'register' button at the bottom right

The beneficiary can delete the names of the individuals linked with his mobile number

Login with username and password, and navigate the dashboard

Click ‘delete’ button to delete a member

A confirmation message will appear on deletion

People can also schedule appointments from the account details page

Click ‘schedule’ button for booking vaccination appointment or click ‘schedule appointment’

System navigates to book appointment for vaccination page

Search the vaccination centre of choice by State, district, block and pin code from the drop downs

On clicking the ‘search’ button, the system will display a list of vaccination centres as per search criteria

The centre name will be displayed on the right panel of the page

On clicking any centre on the panel, the available slots (date and capacity) will be displayed

Once the ‘book’ button is clicked, the appointment confirmation page is displayed

Click ‘confirm’ button after verifying the details for final confirmation of booking

Once confirmed, the confirmation page with ‘appointment successful’ message will be displayed

In case the user has moved to another city, appointments can be rescheduled to the nearest vaccination centre in that city

Once vaccinated for the first dose, the beneficiary will be automatically scheduled for appointment for dose 2 at the same centre where they received the first dose

Once confirmed, the confirmation page with an ‘appointment successful’ message will be displayed

Can search for revised date. Once the date is selected, confirm by clicking ‘confirm’ the revised schedule

The beneficiary will be directed to book an appointment for the vaccination page

Click ‘reschedule appointment’ to reschedule an already booked appointment

For this, re-login to citizen registration module with the already registered mobile number

Once the appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage but before the vaccination appointment day

People should keep the confirmation details to show at the vaccination centre on scheduled date

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 vaccination COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp