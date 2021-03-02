Step-by-step guide to register for Covid-19 vaccination

As the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on Monday, here's how those who are willing to take the jab can register for it
To register, log on to www.cowin.gov.in
Go to ‘register yourself’ option on the page
Enter valid mobile number. Click the 'OTP' button
OTP is sent to phone number via SMS
Enter the OTP and click the 'verify' button
Once the OTP is validated, the page to register for vaccination appears
Enter the details required on the page
Details required are photo ID proof, photo ID number, name, year of birth, gender, and comorbidities, if any
Enter all the details of the individuals to be included and then click the 'add' button
The registered person can add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking 'add more' button at the bottom right side of the page
Once the registration is completed, the system will show the account details
The beneficiary will receive a confirmation message on successful registration
Once the details are entered, click the 'register' button at the bottom right
The beneficiary can delete the names of the individuals linked with his mobile number
Login with username and password, and navigate the dashboard
Click ‘delete’ button to delete a member
A confirmation message will appear on deletion
People can also schedule appointments from the account details page
Click ‘schedule’ button for booking vaccination appointment or click ‘schedule appointment’
System navigates to book appointment for vaccination page
Search the vaccination centre of choice by State, district, block and pin code from the drop downs
On clicking the ‘search’ button, the system will display a list of vaccination centres as per search criteria
The centre name will be displayed on the right panel of the page
On clicking any centre on the panel, the available slots (date and capacity) will be displayed
Once the ‘book’ button is clicked, the appointment confirmation page is displayed
Click ‘confirm’ button after verifying the details for final confirmation of booking
Once confirmed, the confirmation page with ‘appointment successful’ message will be displayed
In case the user has moved to another city, appointments can be rescheduled to the nearest vaccination centre in that city
Once vaccinated for the first dose, the beneficiary will be automatically scheduled for appointment for dose 2 at the same centre where they received the first dose
Once confirmed, the confirmation page with an ‘appointment successful’ message will be displayed
Can search for revised date. Once the date is selected, confirm by clicking ‘confirm’ the revised schedule
The beneficiary will be directed to book an appointment for the vaccination page
Click ‘reschedule appointment’ to reschedule an already booked appointment
For this, re-login to citizen registration module with the already registered mobile number
Once the appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage but before the vaccination appointment day
People should keep the confirmation details to show at the vaccination centre on scheduled date