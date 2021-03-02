Step-by-step guide to register for Covid-19 vaccination

By Express News Service

As the second phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on Monday, here's how those who are willing to take the jab can register for it

To register, log on to www.cowin.gov.in

Go to ‘register yourself’ option on the page

Enter valid mobile number. Click the 'OTP' button

OTP is sent to phone number via SMS

Enter the OTP and click the 'verify' button

Once the OTP is validated, the page to register for vaccination appears

Enter the details required on the page

Details required are photo ID proof, photo ID number, name, year of birth, gender, and comorbidities, if any

Enter all the details of the individuals to be included and then click the 'add' button

The registered person can add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking 'add more' button at the bottom right side of the page

Once the registration is completed, the system will show the account details

The beneficiary will receive a confirmation message on successful registration

Once the details are entered, click the 'register' button at the bottom right

The beneficiary can delete the names of the individuals linked with his mobile number

Login with username and password, and navigate the dashboard

Click ‘delete’ button to delete a member

A confirmation message will appear on deletion

People can also schedule appointments from the account details page

Click ‘schedule’ button for booking vaccination appointment or click ‘schedule appointment’

System navigates to book appointment for vaccination page

Search the vaccination centre of choice by State, district, block and pin code from the drop downs

On clicking the ‘search’ button, the system will display a list of vaccination centres as per search criteria

The centre name will be displayed on the right panel of the page

On clicking any centre on the panel, the available slots (date and capacity) will be displayed

Once the ‘book’ button is clicked, the appointment confirmation page is displayed

Click ‘confirm’ button after verifying the details for final confirmation of booking

Once confirmed, the confirmation page with ‘appointment successful’ message will be displayed

In case the user has moved to another city, appointments can be rescheduled to the nearest vaccination centre in that city

Once vaccinated for the first dose, the beneficiary will be automatically scheduled for appointment for dose 2 at the same centre where they received the first dose

Once confirmed, the confirmation page with an ‘appointment successful’ message will be displayed

Can search for revised date. Once the date is selected, confirm by clicking ‘confirm’ the revised schedule

The beneficiary will be directed to book an appointment for the vaccination page

Click ‘reschedule appointment’ to reschedule an already booked appointment

For this, re-login to citizen registration module with the already registered mobile number

Once the appointment is fixed, it can be rescheduled at any later stage but before the vaccination appointment day

People should keep the confirmation details to show at the vaccination centre on scheduled date