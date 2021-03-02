‘Teacher-turned-stalker’ attacks teen girl for talking to boys

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: A 19-year-old girl was allegedly attacked by her school teacher-turned-stalker for talking to boys in her college at Annamalai University college premises in Chidambaram on Monday afternoon. This is the second such incident at the same campus after an acid attack was reported in September 2019.

As per official sources, Renuka (name changed), a native of Ariyalur, is studying in the first year of Diploma in Horticulture at Annamalai University.

While she was studying in class 10 at her village in Ariyalur, her school teacher, Francis Xavier (30) of Lalgudi in Tiruchy, had allegedly forced her to be in a relationship with him.

Speaking to Express, a police personnel investigating the case said, “On Monday at 3:30 pm, Xavier had come to the campus in search of Renuka. There, he noticed Renuka talking to her male friends. Angered by this, Xavier attacked Renuka with a blade. He immediately cut his wrist too.”

“Renuka has blade marks in her throat among other places. Both are stable and admitted at Rajah Muthiah Medical College Hospital for treatment,” added the police personnel.

Sources confirmed that Annamalai Nagar police booked the accused under section 307 and Section 4 of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.